Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $930,000 Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,711,000 after acquiring an additional 80,921 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 138.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 783,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,221,000 after acquiring an additional 454,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 714,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,603,000 after acquiring an additional 19,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $52,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.29. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Montagner sold 3,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $231,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,070 shares of company stock worth $863,509. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

