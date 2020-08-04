Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,155 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $63.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.15. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $97.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.14.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.74 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Blackbaud from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

