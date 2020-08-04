Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 25.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 67.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of WGO opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 2.28. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $72.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.79.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.15. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $249,443.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,689.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Sidoti increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.