Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Invests $255,000 in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 15,336 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 170,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 663.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 20,006 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 728.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 17,743 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on EPR Properties from $84.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

NYSE:EPR opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.20. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $79.80.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $151.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.43 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 25.52%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

