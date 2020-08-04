Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 724 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Alleghany worth $30,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on Y shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alleghany presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $608.75.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $531.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $502.69 and a 200-day moving average of $591.89. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $426.87 and a 1-year high of $847.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 159.06 and a beta of 0.63.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.95 by ($2.96). Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

