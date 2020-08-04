TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,861,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,607 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $31,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TELUS by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in TELUS by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TELUS by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on TELUS from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TELUS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.72.

TU opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $20.91. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.42.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. TELUS had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2169 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.27%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.