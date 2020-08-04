Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Acquires 81 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,536 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in Microsoft by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $216.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.24 and a 200 day moving average of $179.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,642.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $217.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

