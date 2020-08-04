Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,301 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.1% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,447 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,706,128,000 after acquiring an additional 471,612 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,337,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,930 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Microsoft by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,782,414 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,643,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

Microsoft stock opened at $216.54 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $217.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,642.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

