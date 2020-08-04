Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 65,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 904,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,678,000 after purchasing an additional 245,196 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RUTH. Stephens increased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $6.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $191.63 million, a P/E ratio of -110.17 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

