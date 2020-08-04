Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,494 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,214,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,759,000 after purchasing an additional 424,865 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 21.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,346,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,749,000 after buying an additional 1,986,106 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.4% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,837,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,667,000 after buying an additional 551,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,814,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,454,000 after buying an additional 123,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 34.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,188,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,859,000 after buying an additional 813,709 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Barry Alan Porter bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,614. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Matthew Jr. Moran acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $231,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,230.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.73. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $38.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $198.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 2.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPP. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.