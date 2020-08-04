Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $412,000 in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 255.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Sautel bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $220,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,152.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,418.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,825 shares of company stock valued at $282,976. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.30. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.58.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $41.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 146.03%.

EPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

