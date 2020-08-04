Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 1,973.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.82.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. Crocs had a return on equity of 106.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $331.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Crocs from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Crocs from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

In other news, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $879,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,228.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

