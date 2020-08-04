Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,014.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,670,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 25,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

BXMT stock opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $107.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.81%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $67,769.52. Following the transaction, the president now owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,512.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $31,780.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,066 shares of company stock worth $155,749. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

