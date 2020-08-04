Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,339,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,918,000 after acquiring an additional 18,710 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,795,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,767,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,044,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,220,000 after acquiring an additional 28,238 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,388,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,151,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RV Capital GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 770,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,051,000 after buying an additional 22,773 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trupanion alerts:

In other news, CRO Margaret Tooth sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $25,605.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 15,526 shares in the company, valued at $530,057.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $60,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at $316,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,150 shares of company stock worth $3,072,568. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1,010.20 and a beta of 1.60. Trupanion Inc has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $53.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.19.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.