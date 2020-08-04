Strs Ohio Sells 400 Shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Evertec were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evertec during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evertec by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Evertec by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evertec in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Evertec by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVTC opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35. Evertec Inc has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $35.94.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $121.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. Evertec had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 51.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evertec Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is 11.05%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVTC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Evertec in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Evertec from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Evertec from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evertec has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

