Strs Ohio Sells 2,600 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Rambus worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Rambus by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rambus by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.48. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). Rambus had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RMBS. BidaskClub lowered Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Rambus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Rambus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rambus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.05.

In other Rambus news, SVP Jae Kim sold 5,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $82,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

