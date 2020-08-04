Strs Ohio Has $891,000 Stake in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Palomar were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Palomar by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 31,268 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth $609,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth $1,591,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Palomar by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Palomar news, COO Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,427,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 1,135,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $69,383,805.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,206,692 shares of company stock valued at $74,916,666 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $97.23 on Tuesday. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $98.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.14 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.19.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Palomar had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

