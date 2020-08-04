Strs Ohio Purchases 800 Shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 71.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 56.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. TheStreet raised Progress Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progress Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. Progress Software Corp has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.53.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Progress Software had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

