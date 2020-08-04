Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,305 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on DISCA. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their target price on Discovery Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $112,109.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 780,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,735,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

