Strs Ohio Has $897,000 Holdings in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 16.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 13.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,374,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,105,000 after purchasing an additional 164,924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 28.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,062,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,099,000 after purchasing an additional 237,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,972,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the fourth quarter worth $27,386,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,457 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on MGLN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Magellan Health from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

NASDAQ MGLN opened at $72.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.28. Magellan Health Inc has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. Magellan Health had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Health Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $111,077.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James E. Murray acquired 4,500 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.63 per share, for a total transaction of $304,335.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.