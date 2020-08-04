Creative Planning Buys New Shares in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,900,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $122,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $5,666,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,286,500 shares of company stock valued at $284,464,615. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $82.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 161.32 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.58.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $222.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.42 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

