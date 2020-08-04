Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTH. ValuEngine raised Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BTIG Research raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

In other news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 20,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,121. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MTH stock opened at $102.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.85. Meritage Homes Corp has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $103.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.96.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.96 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Corp will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

