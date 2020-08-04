Strs Ohio Boosts Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 2,014.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 22.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the first quarter worth $201,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the second quarter worth $202,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the first quarter worth $247,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $95,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,065. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $33,177.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at $272,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $64.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.80. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $70.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.46.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $91.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.66 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMI. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Argus initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

