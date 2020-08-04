Strs Ohio Acquires 62,900 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 898.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 62,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKBA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $90,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 38.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69. Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.15. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 76.39%. The firm had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.54 million. Analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AKBA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

In other news, Director Maxine Gowen sold 4,567 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $54,073.28. Also, insider Dell Faulkingham sold 6,426 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $74,413.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,574 shares in the company, valued at $851,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

