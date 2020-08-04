Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,668 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

NYCB stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $281.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.23 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

