Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 42,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of SPGP opened at $58.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.52. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $36.96 and a twelve month high of $65.06.

