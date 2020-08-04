Strs Ohio Makes New $932,000 Investment in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,972 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,105 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $49,365,000 after purchasing an additional 48,440 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,899,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,440,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker stock opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $47.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FL. ValuEngine upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

