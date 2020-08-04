Strs Ohio Trims Position in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 275,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Opko Health were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Opko Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,440,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,710,000 after purchasing an additional 542,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Opko Health by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 473,605 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Opko Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,473,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Opko Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,362,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Opko Health by 39.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,361,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 946,135 shares during the period. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Opko Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Opko Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.63.

OPK opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 2.46. Opko Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.57 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $550,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,751,692.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 850,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,000. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

