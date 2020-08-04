Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $2.43 Million in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 148.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 20,648 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth $1,020,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth $38,123,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at $2,514,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at $814,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KDP stock opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

In other news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 14,071,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $414,419,280.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,725,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,852,663.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 7,380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $2.43 Million in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $2.43 Million in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc
CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $401,000 Stake in Mylan NV
CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $401,000 Stake in Mylan NV
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts
CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 29,080 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF
CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 29,080 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF
CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 194 Shares of Perrigo Company PLC
CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 194 Shares of Perrigo Company PLC
CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 25,439 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc
CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 25,439 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report