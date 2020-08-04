Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $2.43 Million in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 148.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 20,648 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth $1,020,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth $38,123,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at $2,514,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at $814,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

KDP stock opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

In other news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 14,071,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $414,419,280.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,725,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,852,663.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 7,380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.