CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $401,000 Stake in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mylan were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 16.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after buying an additional 75,655 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mylan during the first quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYL stock opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mylan NV has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Mylan had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

MYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mylan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

