Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,645 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 135.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 374.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 293.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $90.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.56.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. S&P Equity Research cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cfra cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.14.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

