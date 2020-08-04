CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 29,080 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,080 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $112.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.68. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $114.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.