CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 194 Shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Perrigo by 33.3% during the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 146,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 36,674 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the second quarter valued at about $570,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 32.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Perrigo by 11.8% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

PRGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Perrigo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Perrigo from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. Perrigo Company PLC has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.33%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.