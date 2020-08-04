CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 25,439 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,215 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 25,439 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1,152.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 4,330.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,215 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 309.1% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01. American Airlines Group Inc has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $31.67.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The business’s revenue was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post -18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

