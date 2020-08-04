CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 3,726 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,198 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.06% of Hudbay Minerals worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,465 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 60,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,477 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,099 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

HBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.87.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $245.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.