CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $345,000 Stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,696,300 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NLY. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 776.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,173,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,584,000 after purchasing an additional 16,985,412 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter worth about $7,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,269,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360,705 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,497,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton bought 200,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $1,192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Coffey bought 50,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at $528,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.29. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $398.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 74.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

