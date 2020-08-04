CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth about $137,000. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDD opened at $96.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.41 and its 200-day moving average is $55.21. Pinduoduo Inc has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($2.39). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 28.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PDD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $38.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. China International Capital lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

