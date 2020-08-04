CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 156,900 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 80.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 156,900 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IVZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.50 to $8.25 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Invesco from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Invesco from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $19.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.31%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

