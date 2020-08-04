CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 6,050 iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

MCHI stock opened at $72.94 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $76.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.01.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

