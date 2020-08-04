Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $876,000 Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $941,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 363,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,529,000 after buying an additional 184,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 193,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,027,000 after buying an additional 15,004 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 451.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC opened at $93.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.12 and its 200 day moving average is $92.96. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

