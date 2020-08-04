CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Westrock were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock during the first quarter worth about $14,130,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Westrock by 1,351.9% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Westrock by 2,065.6% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Westrock by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Westrock alerts:

NYSE:WRK opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Westrock Co has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Westrock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.