CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys New Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 540.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 1,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Green Dot from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Green Dot from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.69.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.16. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $54.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Green Dot had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rajeev V. Date bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.58 per share, for a total transaction of $189,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,893.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Kuan Archer sold 11,819 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $590,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 217,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,863,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,655 and sold 42,040 shares valued at $1,953,042. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

