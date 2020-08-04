PROS (NYSE:PRO) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

PROS (NYSE:PRO) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

PRO has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded PROS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on PROS from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded PROS from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PROS from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.30.

NYSE:PRO opened at $33.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.13. PROS has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $75.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. PROS had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $63.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PROS will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $89,260.00. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,625,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PROS by 18.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,739,000 after purchasing an additional 70,398 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in PROS by 165.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in PROS by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 742,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,034,000 after purchasing an additional 26,866 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PROS by 20.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 343,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 57,279 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in PROS by 55.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 421,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 150,800 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

