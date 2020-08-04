Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $142.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Murphy USA shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil Refining & Marketing industry over the past year (+56.6% vs. -35.9%) and looks well positioned for future price appreciation. A low-cost, high-volume fuel seller, Murphy USA's stations are located near Walmart supercenters. This enables the company to attract significantly more transactions than its peers. The company's access to pipelines and product distribution terminals is another key competitive advantage, helping to keep costs down in the fiercely competitive retail space. Discount pricing and shareholder friendly capital allocations are other positives in the Murphy USA story while the successful rollout of the Murphy Drive Rewards program led to a surge in new customers. Consequently, Murphy USA is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered Murphy USA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Murphy USA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $135.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.06. Murphy USA has a fifty-two week low of $78.75 and a fifty-two week high of $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.15 and a 200-day moving average of $108.94.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 47.64% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

