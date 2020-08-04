BidaskClub Downgrades Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ODFL. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.61.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $182.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.36 and its 200 day moving average is $173.25. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $104.61 and a 12 month high of $190.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $896.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.18 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

