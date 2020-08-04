Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rexnord is poised to benefit from operational execution, supply-chain optimization and footprint-repositioning programs (SCOFR), and acquired assets in the quarters ahead. Also, its diversified business structure and focus on digital transformation might aid. In the quarter ended June 2020, the company’s earnings surpassed estimates by 33.3%, while sales exceeded the same by 7.7%. For the last three quarters of calendar 2020, it expects free cash flow to exceed its net income. Investing in acquisitions, innovation and productivity; buying back shares; making increments in dividends; and keeping net debt leverage ratio within 2-3 remain priorities. In the past seven days, its earnings estimates have been increased for the September-end quarter. However, the company’s shares underperformed the industry in the past three months.”

RXN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexnord from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Rexnord from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Rexnord stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. Rexnord has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $35.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Rexnord’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rexnord will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 45,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,277.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 4,373 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $142,122.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,313,045 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Rexnord by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 924,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,945,000 after acquiring an additional 58,667 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Rexnord by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 280,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rexnord by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,248,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,972,000 after acquiring an additional 71,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rexnord by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,481,000 after acquiring an additional 85,234 shares in the last quarter.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

