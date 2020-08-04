Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $3.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RFP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $1.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of NYSE:RFP opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $290.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Resolute Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 14.3% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,918,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 616,334 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 4.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,988,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 129,101 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 4.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,332,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 62,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 50,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 3.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 864,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 32,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

