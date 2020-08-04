SM Energy’s (SM) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank reiterated their hold rating on shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Siebert Williams Shank currently has a $4.50 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SM. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SM Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.77.

Shares of SM stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57. The company has a market cap of $311.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 5.52.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $169.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 36.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,195 shares during the period. Schneider Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 376.1% during the first quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 4,547,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,278 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,910,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,477,000 after acquiring an additional 977,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,392 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 84,122 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $15,653,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

