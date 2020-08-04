Roth Capital Increases Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $190.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Generac from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded Generac from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Generac from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.73.

Generac stock opened at $162.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Generac has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $162.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $623,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,240 shares in the company, valued at $84,279,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,181,470.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,028.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,140. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 4,092.1% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,537,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,923,000 after buying an additional 9,309,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 54.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,033,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Generac by 52.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,276,000 after purchasing an additional 668,981 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 99.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,604,000 after purchasing an additional 521,871 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,549,000 after purchasing an additional 98,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

