Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) PT Raised to $116.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $116.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.73.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $115.82 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $119.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.97. The company has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 14,011 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.3% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

